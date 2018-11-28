The American phenomenon reached new heights this year, as European e-Commerce experienced an almost 88% growth in online transactions as compared to last year, says online merchant acquirer, Clearhaus.

Black Friday turned into Black Week

"We process transactions for over 8,000 online stores across 33 European countries, and our data analysis has revealed a few interesting insights." says Neha Mirchandani, CMO at Clearhaus. According to the analysis, there were 129% more transactions on Thanksgiving, as compared to last year and it's not in celebration of the American holiday, but because many online stores started running their Black Friday campaigns earlier than usual this year. Transactions on Black Friday itself were 361% higher than the 2018 daily average, and the shopping frenzy continued over the weekend.

37% increase in average order sizes

Black Friday had a positive impact not just on the number of transactions, but also on order sizes. Average order size for European online stores is €71.3, which increased to €97.5. on Black Friday. Clothing, shoes and accessories were the most popular Black Friday purchases, followed by books and electronics.

Deal-hunters stayed up through the wee hours of the morning

European shoppers were ready to buy as soon as the clock struck midnight. On Black Friday, online shops received 69% more orders between 00-06 compared to an average day. Mobile continues to grow in importance, as 22% of online transactions were made on smartphones. "Shopping through mobile payment methods like Apple Pay also experienced an increase on Black Friday" says Thomas Jensen, CEO, QuickPay one of Clearhaus' partner gateways.

Cyber Monday emerges

Cyber Monday isn't as big a day for European e-Commerce as is Black Friday, but it is starting to gain traction. Clearhaus' data reveals that online transactions on Cyber Monday were 77% higher than the daily average in 2018. Furthermore, Cyber Monday in 2018 saw 57% more transactions than it did last year.

Get charts here: https://www.clearhaus.com/press-releases/black-friday/

