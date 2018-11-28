sprite-preloader
WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
28.11.2018 | 10:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to Electrolux Capital Markets Day 2019, March 27

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Electrolux has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day in Italy on March 27, 2019. The event will be hosted by Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, together with parts of the management team.

The Capital Markets Day will provide an update on Electrolux strategic execution on driving profitable growth with an in-depth review of Business area Professional Products. The event will showcase how Professional Products fuel profitable growth through full-service offerings within Food, Beverage and Laundry to professional customers world-wide. The day will bring a deeper understanding of the offerings to the professional market, including a visit to a manufacturing and R&D lab.

The event is taking place at the largest site of Electrolux Professional products, located in Pordenone, northern Italy, where R&D and manufacturing for food service products are also based.

For more information, logistics and registration to the event, please see the invitation attached or visit www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations +46-70-590-80-72

Merton Kaplan, Investor Relations Manager, +46-73-885-78-03

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-electrolux-capital-markets-day-2019--march-27,c2684440

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/2684440/953360.pdf

PDF

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1853/2684440/8db0c99ad311304a.pdf

CMD 2019 Invite


