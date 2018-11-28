

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued in early trade on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a speech by the Federal Reserve's chairman and a critical Trump-Xi meeting at the G20 summit for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was down 15 points or 0.13 percent at 11,294 in opening deals after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.



Deutsche Bank edged up slightly on reports of another high-level shake-up.



Deutsche Telekom shed 0.6 percent after it won unconditional EU approval to buy Tele2 AB's Dutch mobile-phone business.



Brake systems manufacturer Knorr-Bremse also eased slightly after the company reported its first results since its stock market debut in October.



In economic releases, Germany's consumer confidence is set to slightly weaken at the end of the year as high inflation rates and global economic uncertainty weigh on households' sentiment, survey results from the GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer confidence indicator is set to drop to 10.4 from 10.6 in November, the Nuremberg-based GfK said in its latest report. Economists had forecast a reading of 10.5.



