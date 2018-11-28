Juniper's latest research, Digital TV Video Streaming Survey: Consumer Attitudes 2018, found that users who viewed games videos were more likely to subscribe to a greater number of SVOD (Streaming Video-on-Demand) services than the average user; around 6 SVOD services, compared to 2-3. Juniper surveyed SVOD viewers in the US, the UK and China.

Despite this, the survey found traditional TV still has a place, with only 35% of US SVOD users reporting using streaming services more frequently than terrestrial or cable TV. Sports users are even more conservative, with 92% of US sports streaming viewers watching sports content elsewhere, eg through terrestrial TV or in a public venue.

For more insights, download the free whitepaper: Digital TV 3 Key Consumer Insights.

Multi-Streaming Users Common, but TV Not Dead Yet

In addition, the survey found that people who watched games videos were more prolific consumers of video content in general, with over 70% watching streamed video (eg Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and YouTube) several times a day compared to 56% for the average user. This trend applied to each of the countries surveyed. However, dedicated eSports does not appeal to the majority of games stream viewers, with only 26% watching eSports events.

Other Key SVOD Survey Findings

Netflix: Was identified as the clear market leader in the survey, used by over 80% of respondents in the UK and the US. Netflix was the only provider expected to grow its market share of existing SVOD users in the near future.

Was identified as the clear market leader in the survey, used by over 80% of respondents in the UK and the US. Netflix was the only provider expected to grow its market share of existing SVOD users in the near future. Amazon Prime Video: Watched by over 50% of respondents in the US and 48% in the UK.

Watched by over 50% of respondents in the US and 48% in the UK. HBO Now: Unusually, a US SVOD service with more viewers who value original content (59%) than large content libraries (51%).

Unusually, a US SVOD service with more viewers who value original content (59%) than large content libraries (51%). Twitch Prime: In the UK; only 8% of Amazon Prime Video users use Twitch Prime, while 25% of Twitch Prime users do not watch Amazon Prime Video. This means that the service could potentially reach a larger audience by being independent of Amazon Prime.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181128005060/en/

Contacts:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com