Supervising authority has given the Indian state's distribution company the green light to conduct three 500 MW solar tenders. The move marks the first procurement exercise held by the state utility in almost 12 months.From pv magazine India. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has tendered for 500 MW of grid-connected solar PV projects with an upper tariff ceiling of Rs3/kWh ($0.042/kWh). With a bid-submission deadline of December 27, the move marks TANGEDCO's first tender after an almost year-long hiatus. Recently, TANGEDCO had secured approval from the Tamil ...

