One Distribution Signs Formal Distribution Agreement With Flashpoint

In partnership with One Distribution, Flashpoint will expand its UK channel for Business Risk Intelligence (BRI)

One Distribution Ltd, a leading technology distributer today announced a distribution agreement with Flashpoint, the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI). Under this agreement, the One Distribution solutions portfolio will now contain the Flashpoint Intelligence Platform, which includes Flashpoint's expansive archive of Finished Intelligence reporting and Deep & Dark Web (DDW), Risk Intelligence Observables (RIOs), and Chat Services datasets. By granting access to all of these resources in a single, finished intelligence experience, the platform aims to empower experienced and entry-level users alike with the context they need to make better decisions about threats, adversaries, and risks relevant to them.

"We are delighted to announce our recent partnership agreement with Flashpoint. Augmenting our solutions portfolio with the Flashpoint Intelligence Platform will enable us to equip even more businesses in the UK and Ireland with highly different data, intelligence, and subject matter expertise that will help them to strengthen their security, combat a broad spectrum of cyber and physical threats and adversaries, and mitigate risk across the enterprise," comments Frank Richmond, Managing Director, One Distribution. "The team at One Distribution will provide a 100% channel model with our experienced and expert team."

"We are pleased to be working with One Distribution to further expand our global channels for Business Risk Intelligence. As a trusted distributor in the UK and Ireland with a reputation for excellent technical expertise, One Distribution will give us ample opportunity for growth, innovation, and collaboration," said Brian Costello, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Solution Architecture, Flashpoint. "We are confident that together, we can establish the right partnerships to further extend the far-reaching benefits of the Flashpoint Intelligence Platform, as well as BRI, on a global scale."

