

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Wednesday after comments from White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow gave rise to new hopes for a de-escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute.



Traders also looked ahead to a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day and the minutes from the Fed's Nov. 7-8 meeting due on Thursday for additional clues on the interest rate outlook.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 14 points or 0.27 percent at 4,997 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday.



AXA Group advanced 1.5 percent. The insurance firm has announced a financial update, and the Group's new capital management policy, with an increased dividend payout range.



High-technology firm Safran gained 1 percent after its shareholders approved the merger of Zodiac Aerospace with 99.88 percent voting in favor.



Euronext rose over 1 percent. The pan-European exchange announced that it would appoint Isabel Ucha as CEO of Euronext Lisbon and Interbolsa.



