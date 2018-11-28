

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Gerresheimer (GRRMF.PK) announced the appointment of Bernd Metzner as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2019. Bernd Metzner has been CFO of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA since 2014.



Before joining Ströer, Bernd Metzner served as CFO of the Döhler Group from mid-2011 to mid-2014. Metzner held various management positions in finance at the Bayer Group between 2002 to 2011.



'InBernd Metzner, we have gained a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer for Gerresheimer AG. Along with Chief Executive Officer Dietmar Siemssen and Management Board member Lukas Burkhardt, Gerresheimer is led by a strong team who will extend the company's growth trajectory on a lasting basis,' said Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX