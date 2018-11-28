Adform A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the shares is expected to be 5 December 2018. The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that Adform A/S, among other things, obtains a sufficient distribution of shares. Conditional admittance to trading Pursuant section "TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFERING" (sub-section Withdrawal of the Offering) in the prospectus published by Adform A/S the Underwriting Agreement contains a provision according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until completion of the Offering. As a consequence Adform is conditional admitted to trading, which means that trading opens before all conditions have been met by the company. Trading will be suspended if the offering is not completed. Adform A/S must publish an announcement no later than 7 December 2018 confirming that the offering will be completed and thus there no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn. The result of the Offering is expected to be published no later than 5 December 2018 at 7:30 a.m. (CET). The Offering - temporary purchase certificates The Offering of 46,875,000 new shares of DKK 0.01 is expected to be admitted to trading as temporary purchase certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0061075249) on 5 December 2018 after the result of the Offering has been published. The number of temporary purchase certificates consists of the shares in the Offering. That is partly new shares offered by Adform A/S and partly up to 7,031,250 overallotment shares, offered by Option Selling Shareholders. After completion of the Offering and registration of the new shares in the Danish Business Authority the total share capital will be admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN (DK0061075322). Prior to this, Nasdaq will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems. The temporary purchase certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with the following data: Temporary ISIN: DK0061075249 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Adform TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of temporary purchase certificates: 53,906,250 units -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Average Daily Turnover: EUR 750,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Average Daily Number of 200 Transactions: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ADFORM TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 162998 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities intraday cross CCP / 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table /230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Data about Adform A/S Full name of the company: Adform A/S ------------------------------------- CBR No.: 26434815 ------------------------------------- Symbol of the Company: ADFORM ------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Code Industry ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- Supersector Code Super Sector ------------------ 9500 Technology ------------------ Conditional admittance to trading Please notice that Adform A/S is conditionally admitted to trading, In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook will be added a note code "WI" to indicate that the trading is conditional until the offering is completed. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen or Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=701213