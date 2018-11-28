Training The Street Names Zane Hurst Head of European Operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Training The Street (www.TrainingTheStreet.com), the leading corporate training provider for Wall Street firms and top-tier business schools, today announced that Zane Hurst has been promoted to Head of European Operations.
A valued Training The Street (TTS) instructor for more than nine years, UK-based Hurst teaches accounting, capital markets, financial modeling and corporate valuation. Before joining TTS, Hurst worked in the London office of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he served as Vice President in the firm's EMEA Loan Execution and Management division. Hurst has also worked in the New York and London office of JPMorgan Chase initially working in their Financial Sponsors team, a Training Instructor in their Analyst and Associate Investment Banking Training Program and then in their EMEA Loan Restructuring & Asset Recovery division.
"Zane has been instrumental in helping TTS build and expand its European footprint," said Scott Rostan, founder and CEO of TTS. "We look forward to even greater contributions from Zane as we continue to grow throughout Europe."
