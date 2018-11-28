

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Wednesday after British Prime Minister Theresa May reportedly backed down in a key Brexit battle with Parliament in the face of protests from politicians.



Apart from uncertainty surrounding Brexit, investors also monitored fresh developments on the U.S.-China trade dispute.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 5 points at 7,011, giving up earlier gains.



Banks were moving higher ahead of the release of the Bank of England's annual stress tests for banks later today. Barclays rose 0.6 percent and Lloyds Banking Group advanced 0.8 percent.



GlaxoSmithKline was little changed after it entered into exclusive negotiations to sell its nutrition business to Unilever.



Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin lost 2.7 percent despite the firm posting a 19 percent rise in annual profit and raising dividend payout.



