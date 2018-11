Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $4.45 Billion Air Traffic Control Equipment Market

LONDON, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts by (Communication Equipment, Navigation Equipment, Surveillance Equipment, Integrated Air Traffic Management (ATM) Equipment, Training & Simulation Equipment), by Sector (Commercial, Defence) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Next Generation Air Traffic Control Systems, ADS-B, PBN & GNSS Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Are you interested or involved in air traffic control equipment? Visiongain has produced an in-depth market research report on the air traffic control equipment market. A variety of submarkets are covered, whilst forecasts of leading regional and national markets offers you insights into region-specific opportunities and developments. Visiongain calculates that this market will be worth $4.6bn in 2019.

Key features

North America

• US Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

Europe

• France Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• Denmark Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• Belgium Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

Asia-Pacific

• India Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• China Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• Indonesia Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• Australia Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

Latin America

• Brazil Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Latin America Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• UAE Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• Nigeria Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• Saudi Arabia Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of MEA Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

See extensive contracts tables of regional Air Traffic Control Equipment programmes.

Air traffic control is a fundamental aspect of the global aviation sector, enabling the safe functioning of air travel. This report forecasts the key regional and national market, and also provides a SWOT analysis of the market. By also covering the following submarkets, the report gives readers a concise overview of the market:

• By Equipment:

- Communications Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

- Navigation Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

- Surveillance Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

- Integrated Air Traffic Management Forecast 2019-2029

- Air Traffic Control Training and Simulation Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

• By Sector:

- Commercial Sector Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

- Defence Sector Air Traffic Control Equipment Forecast 2019-2029

Detailed forecasts can be used to help develop your business plans and strategy. With a Visiongain report, the reader is able to see a clear overview of a market. Our market evaluations will help your company when considering the air traffic control equipment market.

In addition, view company profiles of key players within the market:

• Frequentis Comsoft

• Copperchase Limited

• Harris Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc

• Indra Sistemas SA

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• NAV Canada

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Saab AB

• Thales SA

With a total length of 271 pages, and 154 tables and charts, this report offers an overview of the air traffic control equipment market.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun atsara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website:https://www.visiongain.com/report/air-traffic-control-equipment-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Emailsara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Abu Dhabi Airport Company (ADAC)

ACSS

Aeron

Aeronautical and General Instruments Limited

Air Navigation Service of Czech Republic

Air Services Australia

Air Traffic and Navigation Services SOC Limited (ATNS).

Airbus ProSky

Airservices

Altran

Amor Group

ATC

ATOS SE

Avianca

Avibit Air Traffic Solutions

BAE Systems

Barco NV

Bayanat Engineering

Biz Logicalis

Boeing Co.

CAE USA

UFA

CASA

Cobham Plc

COMMS UK Limited

Comsoft

Copperchase Limited

Delair Air Traffic Systems

DFS

ENAV

Envision

Etihad Airways

Exelis Inc

Finmeccanica

Frequentis

GA Electronic

Garmin

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

Hensoldt

Honeywell International

Indra Sistemas SA

Intelcan

Jeppesen

KMI

Lockheed Martin

National Air Traffic Services

Nav Canada

Naviair

Northrop Grumman Systems

One Network Enterprises

Park Air

PASSUR

Quovadis

Rockwell Collins ARINC

Rohde & Shwarz

Saab AB

Searidge Technologies

SENEAM

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Thales SA

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

US Air Force

US Department of Defense



Organisations Mentioned

Agency for Air Navigation Security in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA)

Air Traffic Management Bureau (ATMB)

Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Airservices Australia

Airways New Zealand

Australian Agency for International Development (AusAID)

Belgian Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA)

Canadian ANSP

Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)

Department for Transport (DfT)

Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS)

Direction des Services de la Navigation Aérienne (DSNA)

Ente Nazionale di Assistenza al Volo (ENAV)

Eurocontrol

European ANSP

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)

European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC)

European Organisation for Civil Aviation Equipment (EUROCAE)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Federal Ministry of Transport

Federal Public Service (FPS)

General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA)

Indian Ocean Strategic Partnership to Reduce Emissions (INSPIRE)

Indonesia Infrastructure Initiative (IndII)

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)

Italian ANSP

Mexican ANSP

NATS

NAV Canada

Naviair - Denmark

Skyguide - Switzerland

South African ANSP

FIFA

Nigeria Air Traffic Controllers Association

Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS)

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority

Departamento de Controle de Espaço Aéreo (DECEA).

Comissão de Implantação do Sistema de Controle do Espaço Aéreo (CISCEA)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun onsara.peerun@visiongain.com