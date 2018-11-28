Open Championship Host Carnoustie Golf Links Selects StaffConnect Mobile Employee Engagement Platform to Elevate the Employee Experience to Maintain High Customer Satisfaction Levels

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2018, the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions , today announced that Carnoustie Golf Links , an iconic, world-leading golf destination in Scotland, is using StaffConnect's platform to increase the engagement of its employees and, in turn, enhance the golfing destination's customer experience as an integral part of brand building and loyalty. Using StaffConnect, the venue can foster an emotional connection with workers so that they become its best advocates for communicating brand value.



Carnoustie Golf Links, host to The Open Championship , is a premier golfing venue that has provided many of the game's earliest ambassadors; natives have gone on to establish the Professional Golfer's Associations of America and Australia and win The Open Championship and the US Open. The golfing destination's workforce is made up of a distributed team, the majority of which are non-desk employees (NDEs) staffing their brand new facility Links House, that includes, a unique, state-of-the-art indoor golf facility that delivers a premium practice experience, as well as greenkeeping employees who are responsible for maintaining the course. In addition, Carnoustie's operational staff are spread out over a number of different offices and they have recently opened a brand new restaurant within their new facility, The Rookery, adding new hospitality staff to its growing team.

Following an internal event designed to gather feedback about recent initiatives and changes, it became clear that there was a definite need to improve transparency across the organisation and to create an inclusive 2-way communication channel capable of reaching and connecting the entire workforce. The company recognized that delivering a positive customer experience was dependent on providing a positive employee experience and could have a direct impact on how employees represented the Carnoustie brand throughout all touchpoints of their customer service. The venue also determined that it needed to improve its communications system from the inside out to truly engage employees with the company and its vision in real-time. Initially they had considered using alternative technology to try and bridge gaps in its employee communications, but found that these systems did not go far enough - they were fragmented and not consistently used by all of the teams. Furthermore, the company had concerns over the security and integrity of social media platforms when it came to sharing information through employees' private social media profiles.

"We came to the realisation that, if we wanted to build our brand and deliver the best possible experience to our global customer base, we needed a system dedicated to doing the same thing with our employees first, and that meant creating a strong connection with them through better communication," said Kierran Allardice, PR Officer, Carnoustie Golf Links. "StaffConnect has a range of features designed to build an emotional connection with our workers, allowing us to continue to build on our cultural values and share individual and team successes. We are proud to be an active leader in bringing this new paradigm to the workforce, to more deeply connect, engage and promote the positive qualities of the organisation to, and through, our employees."

Many organizations are starting to understand the strategic importance of building a business case for engagement, recognizing how the employee experiencereports that nearly half (48 percent) of businesses surveyed called out engagement as "very important." Research bears out this business case, showing that companies with engaged employees outperform those without them by 202 percent.

StaffConnect is bridging the employee engagement crisis so organizations can empower employees to express their voice through shared opinions and ideas, and enable them to standardise on a single, platform for real-time 2-way communication regardless of their location. The platform allows companies to:

Offer employees the ability to suggest ideas for innovation and continued improvement

Provide gamification options for employees to provide honest feedback through quizzes, surveys, and polling

Give all workers easy access to key company documents and training materials regardless of their location

Provide powerful analytics to achieve employee communications and engagement goals

Enhanced security and data privacy in line with GDPR compliance requirements

Promote company events via an online calendar that everyone can see

Access employee profiles and contact information through directory services

Recognise and reward employees via social media interactivity

"Increasing the quality of customer service is a key concern for companies today to ensure an exceptional customer experience," said Geraldine Osman, CMO, StaffConnect. "Carnoustie Golf Links understands that delighting customers can only happen if they have a fully engaged team of employees who provide services across multiple locations. We are thrilled to work with this world-leading organisation and help them build out a platform that empowers its employees through two-way communication and dynamic access to knowledge and sharing of best practices to enhance Carnoustie's brand loyalty and value."

