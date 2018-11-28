The following information is based on a press release from Efore Plc (Efore) published on November 28, 2018 and may be subject to change. The board of Directors of Efore, based on the authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on May 3, 2018, resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders will be entitled to seven (7) new shares for every (1) share held. The scheduled Ex-date is November 29, 2018. The subscription price is EUR 0.03 per share. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Efore (EFO1V3). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=701220