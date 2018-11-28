

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SINA Corp. (SINA) announced, in light of macro-economic conditions and regulatory factors, the company is revising fiscal 2018 net revenue guidance to a range of RMB 14.0 billion to RMB 14.2 billion, or $2.09 billion to $2.12 billion, assuming US dollar and RMB exchange rate of 6.70. It represents a year over year growth rate of 32% to 34% and reflects a 5% to 7% adjustment to the midpoint of the original revenue guidance.



For the third quarter of 2018, non-GAAP net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders was $0.93, compared to $0.77, last year. Non-GAAP net revenues were $554.6 million, an increase of 26% compared to $440.5 million, prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX