sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

55,30 Euro		+1,33
+2,46 %
WKN: 929917 ISIN: KYG814771047 Ticker-Symbol: YIN 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SINA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SINA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,46
58,36
12:01
55,51
56,12
11:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SINA CORPORATION
SINA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SINA CORPORATION55,30+2,46 %