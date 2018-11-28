

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sina Corporation (SINA) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $45.44 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $49.29 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $67.66 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.7% to $557.20 million from $443.15 million last year.



Sina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $67.66 Mln. vs. $57.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $557.20 Mln vs. $443.15 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.09 - $2.12 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX