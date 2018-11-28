

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone broad money M3 annual growth unexpectedly accelerated to a three-month high in October, while the increase in private sector credit was unchanged, figures from the European Central Bank showed on Wednesday.



Monetary aggregate M3 grew 3.9 percent year-on-year after a 3.6 percent increase in September, revised from 3.5 percent. Economists had forecast 3.5 percent increase.



The latest growth was the highest since July, when the gain was 4 percent. Credit to the private sector rose 3 percent year-on-year, same as in the previous month.



The narrower measure, M1, which comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits, grew 6.8 percent year-on-year, the same pace as in the previous month.



Annual growth in the loans to households was unchanged at 3.2 percent in October.



Growth in lending to non-financial businesses slowed to 3.9 percent in October from 4.3 percent in September.



