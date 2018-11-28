

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were flat to slightly higher in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a speech by the Federal Reserve's chairman and a critical Trump-Xi meeting at the G20 summit for directional cues.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was virtually unchanged at 357.36 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was moving up 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 was rising 0.2 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower amid reports that British Prime Minister Theresa May has backed down in a key Brexit battle with Parliament in the face of protests from politicians.



British banks were moving higher ahead of the release of the Bank of England's annual stress tests for banks later today. Barclays rose 0.6 percent and Lloyds Banking Group advanced 0.8 percent.



Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin lost 2.7 percent despite the firm posting a 19 percent rise in annual profit and raising dividend payout.



AXA Group advanced 1.6 percent in Paris. The French insurance firm has announced a financial update, and the Group's new capital management policy, with an increased dividend payout range.



High-technology firm Safran gained 0.8 percent after its shareholders approved the merger of Zodiac Aerospace with 99.88 percent voting in favor.



German lender Deutsche Bank was marginally lower on reports of another high-level shake-up.



Credit Suisse Group rose half a percent. The Swiss banking giant published its Investment Outlook for 2019, noting that equities should regain their footing in 2019, as the economy weathers various risks and expands.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim dropped half a percent despite confirming its 2018 full year targets.



In economic releases, Germany's consumer confidence is set to slightly weaken at the end of the year as high inflation rates and global economic uncertainty weigh on households' sentiment, survey results from the GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer confidence indicator is set to drop to 10.4 from 10.6 in November, the Nuremberg-based GfK said in its latest report. Economists had forecast a reading of 10.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX