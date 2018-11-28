For the second year in a row, RiskFirst has won the ALM product of the year award for its transformative impact on the pensions and investment industry.

RiskFirst's PFaroe has again been recognised as the market's leading Asset-Liability Management (ALM) product in the Risk Markets Technology Awards. The awards are among the longest-running and most prestigious for firms and individuals involved in the investment and risk management markets.

The 2019 awards drew over 170 pitches across 30 categories almost double the number of last year. The winners were decided by a panel of nine industry experts and two from the Risk.net editorial team.

PFaroe was commended for its transformative impact on the pensions and investment industry. The platform was designed specifically to be an all-encompassing holistic, cross-balance sheet risk management tool, providing detailed analysis on both assets and liabilities. Uniquely, PFaroe is centred upon the needs and objectives of the end asset owner, allowing asset managers to analyse cross-balance sheet risk using tools such as VaR and 'what if' stress-testing.

Matthew Seymour, CEO of RiskFirst, commented: "Our technology is now used to model over 2,500 plans with more than £1tn in assets, making us the solution of choice for UK and US asset owners, asset managers and consultants. We realise that maintaining our market leading position requires continued, value-added innovation. To be recognised once again by our industry peers is testament to the hard work we have put in this year to ensure that PFaroe continues to evolve, meeting the changing needs of the market."

About RiskFirst

RiskFirst is a financial technology company providing modern technology solutions to Asset Owners, Consultants and Asset Managers to help grow and improve their business. Its core product PFaroe is web-based, available anytime and anywhere, and allows users to evaluate risk from multiple perspectives and to perform real-time scenario stress testing. Initially targeted to defined benefit pension plans, it is now the market leader in the UK and the US. Over 2,500 plans with more than £1tn in assets are now modelled on the PFaroe platform. RiskFirst has also recently launched a global fixed income attribution solution, which recognises the differing objectives, timeframes and opportunity set of each user: fast and flexible enough for the front office; scalable for the middle office, user-friendly and asset owner focused. With the competitive advantage of dynamic trend analysis, helping clients to win business.

For more information please go to www.riskfirst.com.

