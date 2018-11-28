The coalition government has reached agreement on the FIT reduction for rooftop PV not exceeding 750 kW in size. According to a draft bill, seen by pv magazine, the FIT will be reduced to €0.0987/kWh from February, with further cuts in March and April, which would take it down to €0.0890/kWh.The parties that form the German coalition government - the CDU, CSU and SPD - have agreed on a slightly reduced FIT cut for commercial and industrial, 40-750 kW rooftop PV projects. According to a draft bill of the measure seen by pv magazine, the FIT cut will be implemented early in the new year but will ...

