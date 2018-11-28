Kibra Launches Real Estate Investments Marketplace

DUBAI, UAE, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Kibra, a technology-driven real estate company, have launched a digital marketplace for buying and selling commercial property.

The marketplace will offer income generating assets such as educational, hospitality, retail, industrial, and residential buildings.

Kibra targets deals in the range of $20 to $50 million, making them accessible to large investors and institutions.

Partho Bhattacharya, Kibra's CEO, says, "Institutional-grade assets are in very high demand, yet many investors are struggling to find deals."

Kibra aims to streamline high quality opportunities in one place, to provide greater access and transparency for buyers and sellers of commercial property.

An expert team will employ rigorous vetting and due diligence for each opportunity, which ensures unique investment opportunities are always available on its website.

Meet Kibra at the Wealth Arabia Summit on Thursday, November 29, 2018. We are located at Booth No. 5, JW Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai.

To learn more about Kibra, visit http://www.kibra.net.

About Kibra

Kibra is a digital platform for buying and selling commercial real estate investments. Become an investor with Kibra. Access institutional-quality real estate investments. Visit http://www.kibra.net.

Contact:

Kibra Investments LLC

520, Emaar Business Park 1

Tel.: +9714-559-9711

Email: invest@kibra.net