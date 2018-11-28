MakeMyTrip Powers its Global Hotel Supply Management With RateGain's DHISCO

NEW DELHI, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ: MMYT), India's leading online travel company and DHISCO, a RateGain company, today announced a partnership to strengthen their ability to support the travelers as they shop and book for hotels worldwide.

DHISCO is connected to 500 unique hotel chains around the world allowing MakeMyTrip to access a vast array of hotels and hotel chains. Additionally, MakeMyTrip can integrate with hotel partners for shopping and booking in a manner that works for their collective needs.

Mr.Ritwik Khare, Chief Business Officer, International Hotels & Global Key Accounts, MakeMyTrip, "MakeMyTrip has a long-running, fruitful partnership with RateGain and our integration with DHISCO is an extension of our trust in them.We are happy to partner with one of the most experienced solution providers touse best-in-class technology that wouldenable our customers with more choices and betterinformation."

"We are extremely delighted that our DHISCO platform provides a new foray to make our relationship stronger with MakeMyTrip stronger. Kick-starting the integration, we will be connecting them with one of the largest global hotel chains, with the intention of expanding to additional brands in the near future," said Mr.Apurva Chamaria, Chief Revenue Officer, RateGain.

He added, "We are also working on AI-based smart distribution for our clients.A result of comprehensive analysis ofhistorical datamade usrealize that hotels can generate more demand leading to more revenue and eventually profits. We took this hypothesis to several of our customers to only realize they were missing out on at least 20% more revenue. Our self-healing MLAI driven algorithm can create and execute most optimal distribution strategies for a hotelier on their behalf impacting efficiency and revenue at the same time."

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. (NASDAQ: MMYT), incorporated on April 28, 2000, is an Indian online travel company, which owns and operates certain well recognized online brands such as MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus.

For more information, please visit http://www.makemytrip.com

About RateGain

RateGain is a leading provider of cloud-based innovative solutions for the Travel & Hospitality Industry. RateGain provides the latest technology in rate intelligence, price optimization, seamless electronic distribution, & brand engagement. In 2018, RateGain acquired DHISCO to become the leading, comprehensive travel & hospitality technology distribution platform. please visit https://rategain.com/