The Moroccan telecommunications operator received on November 27, 2018 in Paris, the Smart City Africa» award for its project of high speed wifi network in the Casablanca tramway. The prize was awarded to Mrs. Nadia Fassi-Fehri, President and CEO of inwi, as part of the Smart City Forum.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181128005306/en/

Nadia Fassi-Fehri, CEO of INWI, and Dr Issifou Kogui N'douro (Photo: Business Wire)

This important event held annually in Paris Hall City with more than 2000 participants aims at creating a debate on new economic models in urban areas, and tackles the impact of the digital revolution on cities, as well as rewarding the most innovative initiatives for Smart Cities.

In this context, Smart City Forum 2018 has chosen to award the project called "Wifi M3ak" by inwi. An innovative and structuring project for the future of a large city like Casablanca. Led by inwi in partnership with «Casa Transport» (manager of public transportation in the city), Wifi M3ak by inwi introduces a very high speed wifi network on Casablanca's tramway.

It is also a major technical achievement since it is the first time that very high-speed connection devices are installed on a moving structure in Morocco. Inwi has thus equipped the 74 trains of the city's tramway with the latest generation of adapted high-tech material, resistant to shocks, various climatic and environmental conditions.

«As a global digital operator, we have an essential responsibility: to ensure efficient connectivity for everyone, everywhere, thing that represents the spirit of any smart city application or service. Wifi M3ak fits in this frame. It is a structuring service for a city like Casablanca. A symbol of progress, modernity and inclusion. Wifi M3ak is a service that allows millions of Tram users to have WiFi on board and enjoy fully their travel time in sharing, learning or getting information through a continuous and stable internet connection», said Nadia Fassi-Fehri, CEO of inwi.

Smart City Forum

A space for debate and exchange of experiences

Smart City Paris is part of the Smart City forum held in five major French cities and regions. The event is co-organized by «La Tribune France» and city councils.

The Smart City forums develop information and awareness programs regarding smart city issues, city officials and global experts discuss «Best Practices» in smart mobility, energy transition, energy consumption optimisation, and the use of data to improve urban spaces management.

During the Smart City Paris Forum, prizes are awarded to local authorities who put in place innovative initiatives to build and develop the cities of tomorrow, as well as the partners who support them in implementation of these projects.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181128005306/en/

Contacts:

Malik Iraqi

Email: communication@inwi.ma