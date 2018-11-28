sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,51 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0ET04 ISIN: GB00B0BN1P96 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,58
3,80
28.09.
28.11.2018 | 11:46
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Cancellation of reclassified shares

BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Cancellation of reclassified shares

PR Newswire

London, November 28

28 November 2018

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (In Members' Voluntary Liquidation)

Cancellation of Reclassified Shares

Further to the announcement on 23 November 2018, following the approval of the special resolution at the Second General Meeting, in accordance with the details set out in the circular published by the Company on 19 October 2018 (the "Circular"), the Company has applied for the listing of its Reclassified Shares to be cancelled on 31 December 2018.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries:

Liquidators - Ernst & Young LLP
Craig Robertson		+44 131 777 2242

© 2018 PR Newswire