Centerview Partners, a leading independent investment banking advisory firm, announced today that Tadhg Flood has joined the firm as a partner in the London office. Mr. Flood has more than 20 years of investment banking experience and is a leading advisor to financial services companies.

Mr. Flood will advise clients across Centerview's financial services practice and also work to build client relationships as a senior member of Centerview's European operations.

"I am excited to join Centerview and an impressive team of advisors known for independent thinking and the ability to provide clients with unique insights," said Flood. "Centerview is well positioned to provide client-oriented strategic advice to financial services companies at a critical time in the industry. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues to support clients in the sector and build on Centerview's growth in Europe."

Prior to joining Centerview, Mr. Flood was Global Co-Head and Managing Director of the Financial Institutions Group at Deutsche Bank, which he joined in 2002.

"We are pleased to welcome Tadhg to the firm," said Robert Pruzan, co-founder of Centerview. "Tadhg's deep sector and deal-making expertise will be invaluable as we deliver tailored, dynamic solutions to new and existing financial services clients in the UK and across Europe."

"The financial services industry is undergoing deep change and faces significant challenges, and as a leading strategic advisor, we have strong momentum in the sector," added Blair Effron, co-founder of Centerview. "We are excited to work closely with Tadhg and confident he will bring value to our clients while helping our firm continue its growth in the European region."

About Centerview Partners

Centerview Partners, based in New York, and with offices in London, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Palo Alto, operates an international investment banking advisory practice specializing in independent advice and other client services capitalizing on the experience of its principals. The firm provides senior-level counsel to both domestic and international clients and its business includes general and M&A advisory as well as restructuring.

Since its founding in 2006, the firm has advised clients on over $2.5 trillion in transactions. Members of the firm have experience in a range of industries including consumer products, financial services, food and beverage, entertainment and media, general industrial chemicals, energy, healthcare, technology, telecommunications, restructuring, retail, and utilities sectors.

