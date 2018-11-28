Arbe Robotics Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Breakthrough in 4D Imaging RADAR System

The product's longer ranges and higher resolution levels have expanded its application scope and make it an ideal RADAR technology in an increasingly connected environment

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global four-dimensional (D) imaging RADAR market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Arbe Robotics with the 2018 Global Technology Innovation Award for its full-stack 4D imaging RADAR system for the automotive environment. Compared to other technologies, it is cost-competitive and boasts high reliability, low latency, and ultra-high-resolution image capture for long-range objects, making it suitable for applications across multiple industries such as security, surveillance, autonomous driving, and robot guidance.

"Arbe Robotics' patent-pending 4D imaging RADAR technology prototype can record 4D coordinates and image data for outdoor applications, even in challenging environments," said Varun Babu, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "As it combines hardware and software technologies to capture 4D data in real time, the imaging products developed using this technology have longer range (300 meters), accurate range resolution (10 to 60cm), a wide field of view (more than 90 degrees), high horizontal and vertical resolution and can precisely decipher target objects in any weather or lighting condition. The system can accurately distinguish between objects, eliminate false alarms, and reduce sensor suite development costs."

Arbe Robotics' system is comprised of an end-to-end ultra-high-resolution RADAR system, signal processing, simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) algorithms, and 4D mapping. One of its distinct advantages is that it is resilient to mutual radar interference; this is a significant feature in the automotive industry, where radar is finding increasing application. The technology has the potential to replace some of the LiDAR systems currently being used and developed for ADAS and autonomous vehicles.

Its emphasis on scalability has enabled Arbe Robotics to develop a range of portable, compact, and robust products with enhanced image resolution. The technology also encourages improvements in image resolution to ensure driver/operator safety in harsh environments. As Internet of Things (IoT)-powered products become more prevalent, Arbe Robotics' technology is poised to emerge an extremely valuable tool for connected things in various long-distance use cases.

"Arbe Robotics has filed 10 patents related to the method of real-time simultaneous localization and mapping, detecting target objects, and excluding noise from RADAR signals, thereby creating additional technology licensing revenue streams," noted Varun Babu. "Overall, as automotive OEMs seek associated, future-ready technologies to boost the adoption of next-generation vehicles such as autonomous cars, Arbe Robotics' sensing systems will prove highly popular."

