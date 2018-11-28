A team of scientists at Germany's Friedrich-Alexander Universität Erlangen Nürnberg has set an efficiency record of 12.25% for a non-fullerene based organic solar cell.While yet to achieve the kind of efficiency levels to become commercially attractive, organic photovoltaics have sustained interest at a research and development level, thanks to their potential to be manufactured through simple, low temperature processes using cheap, abundant materials. Now, a team of scientists at Friedrich-Alexander Universität Erlangen Nürnberg (FAU), in Germany - working alongside the South China University ...

