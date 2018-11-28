Biobanks Market Size Worth $74.54 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 4.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global biobanks market size is expected to reach USD 74.54 billion by 2025 at a 4.5% CAGR over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing need for sample collection to support and facilitate clinical trials for novel therapies, which are developed for treatment of chronic conditions, is anticipated to boost the market.

Different biospecimens stored at biobanks are witnessing significant demand owing to advancements in cell-based research activities. Rising demand from different end users has led to establishment of a substantial number of population-based and disease-based banks in recent years. Population-based banks are established to support precision medicine research initiatives, whereas disease-specific biobanks provide resources to research communities to enable a better understanding of disease etiology.

Furthermore, there has been a rapid increase in number of biobanks over the recent past, which can be attributed to perpetual developments in cell-based therapies, such as advent of stem cells and regenerative medicine. Thus, competition among biobanks is observed within for-profit biostorage entities that provide open access to researchers and hospitals. Increase in efforts undertaken by life science industries for collaboration with biobanks to support life science research programs is expected to further boost the market.

In addition, regional biobank networks are being established to enhance accessibility to biospecimens and promote international sharing of these samples. Few examples of such networks are BBMIR-ERIC, Asian Network of Research Resource Centers, and Asian Consortium for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Microbial Resources.

Increase in number of clinical trials for new drug candidates has spurred demand for biobanking services. Major challenges in biobanking operations include sustainability, limited access, and information sharing. However, technology advancements aid in overcoming these hurdles. Owing to introduction of novel applications of stored cells and biospecimens in drug development, leading economies such as U.S. and U.K. are revising their regulatory policies and guidelines pertaining to biobanking operations.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Biobanking equipment held the dominant share by product in 2017. High cost of equipment, coupled with rapid increase in number of biobanks, is attributive to its leading revenue share

The LIMS segment is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to rise in efforts undertaken for improvement of sample quality to suit international standards

North America dominated the global market in 2017 owing to high demand for biosamples. This increase in demand is attributive to rapid advancement of genomics, bioinformatics, and translational research

Grand View Research has segmented the global biobanks market on the basis of product, service, biospecimen type, biobank type, application, and region:

Biobanks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Biobanking Equipment Temperature Control Systems Freezers & Refrigerators Cryogenic Storage Systems Thawing Equipment Incubators & Centrifuges Alarms & Monitoring Systems Accessories & Other Equipment Biobanking Consumables Laboratory Information Management Systems

Biobanks Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Biobanking & Repository Lab processing Qualification/ Validation Cold Chain Logistics Other Services

Biobanks Biospecimen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Human Tissues Organs Stem Cells Adult Stem Cells Embryonic Stem Cells IPS Cells Other Stem Cells Other Biospecimens

Biobanks Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Physical/Real Biobanks Tissue Biobanks Population Based Biobanks Genetic (DNA/RNA) Disease Based Biobanks Virtual Biobanks

Biobanks Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Therapeutics Drug Discovery & Clinical Research Clinical Diagnostics Other Applications

Biobanks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



