Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 27-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 375.89p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.81p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---