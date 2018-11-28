

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices held steady on Wednesday despite news of a North Sea production outage and expectations for an output cut at an upcoming OPEC meeting to counter an emerging glut.



Global benchmark Brent crude was down about 0.1 percent at $60.37 per barrel, giving up earlier gains. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were virtually unchanged at $51.56 per barrel.



The Buzzard oilfield in the U.K. North Sea, which pumps about 150,000 barrels per day (bpd), has closed temporarily for repairs after the discovery of pipe corrosion, media reports quoted sources as saying.



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will meet at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on Dec. 6 to discuss output policy amid concerns that record output by Saudi Arabia may exacerbate a supply glut.



Oil prices failed to retain early gains as concerns over high inventory levels overshadowed expectations for the production cut.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a crude oil inventory build of 3.5 million barrels for the week ending November 23. Distillate stockpiles rose by 1.2 million barrels, but gasoline supplies declined by 2.6 million barrels.



The EIA inventories report is expected to show a build of 0.7 million barrels in crude supplies.



