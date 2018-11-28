Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2018) - LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV: LXE) ("Leucrotta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

HIGHLIGHTS

Increased production 7% to 3,342 boe/d in Q3 2018 from 3,123 boe/d in Q3 2017.

Increased adjusted funds flow 91% to $3.3 million in Q3 2018 from $1.7 million in Q3 2017.

Maintained working capital of $5.6 million.

FINANCIAL RESULTS Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 ($000s, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Oil and natural gas sales 7,182 5,723 25 24,935 16,823 48 Adjusted funds flow (1) 3,339 1,747 91 13,074 5,140 154 Per share - basic 0.02 0.01 100 0.07 0.03 133 Per share - diluted 0.02 0.01 100 0.06 0.03 100 Net (loss) earnings (148) (1,549) (90) 118 (3,150) (104) Per share - basic and diluted (-) (0.01) (100) - (0.02) (100) Net capital expenditures and acquisitions 12,155 16,316 (26) 26,015 77,644 (66) Working capital 5,578 29,248 (81) Common shares outstanding (000s) Weighted average - basic 200,522 200,479 - 200,518 185,633 8 Weighted average - diluted 200,522 200,479 - 204,101 185,633 10 End of period - basic 200,525 200,479 - End of period - fully diluted 227,082 227,108 -

(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures" section.

OPERATING RESULTS (1) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Daily production Oil and NGLs (bbls/d) 888 857 4 989 661 50 Natural gas (mcf/d) 14,724 13,593 8 16,066 11,324 42 Oil equivalent (boe/d) 3,342 3,123 7 3,667 2,549 44 Revenue Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 64.32 50.85 26 63.71 53.57 19 Natural gas ($/mcf) 1.42 1.37 4 1.76 2.31 (24) Oil equivalent ($/boe) 23.36 19.91 17 24.91 24.18 3 Royalties Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 5.97 5.66 5 2.05 5.98 (66) Natural gas ($/mcf) - 0.03 (100) - 0.07 (100) Oil equivalent ($/boe) 1.59 1.67 (5) 0.55 1.88 (71) Net operating expenses (2) Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 6.11 7.04 (13) 6.87 8.26 (17) Natural gas ($/mcf) 0.80 0.96 (17) 0.84 1.01 (17) Oil equivalent ($/boe) 5.13 6.10 (16) 5.52 6.62 (17) Net transportation expenses (2) Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 1.05 2.22 (53) 1.65 3.07 (46) Natural gas ($/mcf) 0.47 0.54 (13) 0.43 0.71 (39) Oil equivalent ($/boe) 2.36 2.94 (20) 2.32 3.96 (41) Operating netback (2) Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 51.19 35.93 42 53.14 36.26 47 Natural gas ($/mcf) 0.15 (0.16) (194) 0.49 0.52 (6) Oil equivalent ($/boe) 14.28 9.20 55 16.52 11.72 41 Depletion and depreciation ($/boe) (9.60) (9.93) (3) (9.40) (10.05) (6) General and administrative expenses ($/boe) (3.56) (3.58) (1) (3.63) (4.76) (24) Share based compensation ($/boe) (1.58) (1.41) 12 (3.39) (1.71) 98 Finance expense ($/boe) (0.25) (0.21) 19 (0.22) (0.25) (12) Finance income ($/boe) 0.23 0.54 (57) 0.25 0.51 (51) Net (loss) earnings ($/boe) (0.48) (5.39) (91) 0.13 (4.54) (103)

(1) See "Frequently Recurring Terms" section.

(2) See "Non-GAAP Measures" section.

PRESIDENT'S MESSAGE

In Q3 2018, Leucrotta's capital was spent predominantly on the previously announced wells at Mica 1-24 and Mica North 5-19. Both wells were drilled into the Lower Montney Turbidite light oil formation with the 5-19 well being a major step-out to the north.

Leucrotta was able to diversify its gas pricing and delivery contracts for 2019. All of Leucrotta's physical production is contracted on the Alliance pipeline with varying contracts and delivery points. For November 2018 to end of March 2019, Leucrotta delivers 7 mmcf/d to Chicago and receives pricing at that delivery point, 6 mmcf/d is contracted at Aeco plus $0.31 per GJ until the end of October 2019, and the balance is delivered into the Alliance Trading Pool ("ATP") and has a spot price in Alberta. The diversification has led to shorter term price benefits with the intent of providing longer term stability in gas price.

Leucrotta continues to have a strong balance sheet with $5.6 million net positive working capital and an undrawn bank credit facility of $20 million at the end of Q3 2018. For Q4, Leucrotta has planned to drill and complete one well in the Upper Montney but will look to protect its strong balance sheet into 2019. Leucrotta has not provided a capital budget for 2019 but will be conservative in the first half of 2019 and be in a position to react to a change in market fundamentals in the second half of 2019. Production should remain relatively flat through 2019 based on a cash flow budget.

We look forward to reporting on the results of the new wells and other business developments in the near future.

FREQUENTLY RECURRING TERMS

The Company uses the following frequently recurring industry terms in this news release: "bbls" refers to barrels, "mcf" refers to thousand cubic feet, and "boe" refers to barrel of oil equivalent. Disclosure provided herein in respect of a boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent has been used for the calculation of boe amounts in this news release. This boe conversion rate is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This news release refers to certain financial measures that are not determined in accordance with IFRS (or "GAAP"). This news release contains the terms "adjusted funds flow", "adjusted funds flow per share", "operating netback", "net operating expenses", and "net transportation expenses" which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The Company uses these measures to help evaluate its performance.

Management considers adjusted funds flow to be a key measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to fund future capital investments and abandonment obligations and to repay debt, if any. Adjusted funds flow is a non-GAAP measure and has been defined by the Company as cash flow from operating activities excluding the change in non-cash working capital related to operating activities and expenditures on decommissioning obligations. The Company also presents adjusted funds flow per share whereby amounts per share are calculated using weighted average shares outstanding, consistent with the calculation of net earnings (loss) per share. Adjusted funds flow is reconciled from cash flow from operating activities under the heading "Adjusted Funds Flow" in the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Management considers operating netback an important measure as it demonstrates its profitability relative to current commodity prices. Operating netback, which is calculated as average unit sales price less royalties, net operating expenses, and net transportation expenses, represents the cash margin for every barrel of oil equivalent sold. Operating netback per boe is reconciled to net earnings (loss) per boe under the heading "Operating Netback".

Net operating expenses is calculated as operating expenses less processing revenues. Management uses net operating expenses to determine the current periods' cash cost of operating expenses less processing revenue and net operating expenses per boe is used to measure operating efficiency on a comparative basis. The measure approximates the Company's operating expenses relative to its produced volumes by excluding third party operating costs.

Net transportation expenses is calculated as transportation expenses less marketing revenues. Management uses net transportation expenses to determine the current periods' cash cost of transportation expenses less marketing revenue and net transportation expenses per boe is used to measure transportation efficiency on a comparative basis as well as the Company's ability to mitigate the cost of excess committed capacity.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information.

More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's risk management program, oil, NGLs, and natural gas production, capital programs, and working capital. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions relating to prevailing commodity prices and exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws, future well production rates, the performance of existing wells, the success of drilling new wells, the availability of capital to undertake planned activities, and the availability and cost of labour and services.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production rates, costs, and expenses, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, marketing and transportation, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in tax, royalty, and environmental legislation. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this document are made as of the date hereof for the purpose of providing the readers with the Company's expectations for the coming year. The forward-looking statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Leucrotta is an oil and natural gas company, actively engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

