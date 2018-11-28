CNA Hardy Announce Lloyd's Active Underwriter

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Hardy is pleased to announce that, Carl Day will take on the role of Active Underwriter from Patrick Gage on 1 January 2019 in addition to his role as Head of Property, Marine and Energy. Carl has over 22 years' experience in the London insurance market, joining CNA Hardy just over three years ago from Hiscox to build out our Marine and Energy capabilities across both Company and Syndicate platforms.

In his role as active underwriter for Syndicate 382 he will be responsible for liaison with Lloyd's and the focal point for the Lloyd's Underwriting Performance Team.

Dave Brosnan, CEO, CNA Hardy commented: "We are poised for growth across our chosen products and segments. Carl's appointment as Lloyd's active underwriter will help us do just that as he brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the role"

About CNA Hardy

CNA Hardy, acting through Hardy (Underwriting Agencies) Limited and CNA Insurance Company Limited, independent wholly-owned UK subsidiaries, are a leading specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within both the Lloyd's and company markets. For more information, please visit CNA Hardy at www.cnahardy.com.

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

