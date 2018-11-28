sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Grupo Villar Mir ("GVM") Has Entered Into a Comprehensive Refinancing Led and Structured by Tyrus Capital

MADRID, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Grupo Villar Mir ("GVM") has entered into a comprehensive refinancing led and structured by Tyrus Capital. Tyrus Capital has injected 365m USD of new funds. This refinancing will allow a strategic reorganization that will better position GVM to optimize the value of its affiliated companies, including OHL (BME: OHL) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM).

Mr Juan Miguel Villar Mir says: "We are very excited to reach an agreement with Tyrus Capital that aligns interests with the Group. The partnership with Tyrus Capital, an experienced global investor, will strengthen the capital base of the Group and will improve value, corporate governance and decision making of Grupo Villar Mir."

For more information: https://www.grupovillarmir.es.


