sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,742 Euro		-0,034
-1,91 %
WKN: A0M140 ISIN: CY0100470919 Ticker-Symbol: 5PS 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROSAFE SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,716
1,817
14:48
28.11.2018 | 12:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prosafe SE: Warrants issued to lenders

Reference is made to previous announcements by Prosafe with respect to agreements with COSCO and its lenders, including announcements of 3 and 29 August 2018.

As part of these agreements, the company has today issued the warrants to those lenders having elected to receive such instead of increased margins. In total, 9,779,993 warrants have been issued, each of which gives right to subscribe for one new share in the company at a subscription price of NOK 21.37. Of these, 5,141,021 warrants are conditional inter alia on Prosafe taking delivery of Safe Nova and/or Safe Vega, and the remaining 4,638,972 warrants on Prosafe taking delivery of both Safe Nova and Safe Vega.

For further details, please refer to announcements of 3 and 29 August 2018, available on www.prosafe.comand www.newsweb.no

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

Stavanger, 28 November 2018
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 30 / +47 907 65 155

Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager - Corporate Finance and Treasury
Phone: +47 51 64 25 20 / +47 991 09 467

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)