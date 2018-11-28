Prosafe SE: Warrants issued to lenders

Reference is made to previous announcements by Prosafe with respect to agreements with COSCO and its lenders, including announcements of 3 and 29 August 2018.

As part of these agreements, the company has today issued the warrants to those lenders having elected to receive such instead of increased margins. In total, 9,779,993 warrants have been issued, each of which gives right to subscribe for one new share in the company at a subscription price of NOK 21.37. Of these, 5,141,021 warrants are conditional inter alia on Prosafe taking delivery of Safe Nova and/or Safe Vega, and the remaining 4,638,972 warrants on Prosafe taking delivery of both Safe Nova and Safe Vega.

For further details, please refer to announcements of 3 and 29 August 2018, available on www.prosafe.comand www.newsweb.no

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.