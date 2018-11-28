Sports Betting Market is Booming | Detailed Analysis Report on Key Players, Growth Prospects & Market Size 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Sports Betting Market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2018-2022. Sports betting market is driven by significant outlay of users on online platforms for gambling and easy money practices. Virtual gaming is getting a wider attention due to rise in the number of users logging on hourly basis. The primary audience for sports betting includes the age group of 16-23 years and the secondary audience (above 26 years of age). For the former age group, betting rooms such as rummies and lotteries exist whereas the latter age group actively deals with football, hockey, cricket, auto racing, horseracing, and dog racing. Out of the ones mentioned, horseracing and dog racing are legal in most of the countries; whereas betting on football, hockey, and cricket have limitations to operate in several countries. However, scandals and illegal betting practices involving a huge amount of money have hindered the market growth for sports betting activities. Stringent laws by Government in several countries are expected to check the illegal market in the forecast period. Geographical segmentation for sports betting market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the sports betting market due to presence of digital platforms, user adoption to online betting, and presence of a sizeable market in several regions of APAC. Additionally, increase in demand for online games that involve money gambling contributes significantly to the sports betting market. Horseracing is one of the prominent areas of sports betting. As compared to European and North American counterparts, the market is in its booming stages with more people actively interested in wrestling and knockout matches. Middle Eastern and African regions operate on regional levels but have a greater access to online casinos. The key players in the sports betting market include GVC holdings, Kindred Group, William Hill, Paddy Power Betfair, and 888 Holdings.

About Sports Betting : Sports betting is a type of gambling activity that involves predicting the outcome of a sports activity and placing wagers accordingly.

Sports betting is a type of gambling activity that involves predicting the outcome of a sports activity and placing wagers accordingly. Covered in this report : The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sports betting market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of sports betting.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sports betting market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of sports betting. The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: Americas APAC EMEA



Global Sports Betting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors : 888 Holdings GVC Holdings Kindred Group Paddy Power Betfair William Hill

