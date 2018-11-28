Today, on November 28, 2018, Savosolar Oyj published a press release with information that the company's working capital is not sufficient for three months. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (SAVOS, ISIN code FI4000123096, order book ID 108026) and equity warrants (SAVOS TO3, ISIN code FI4000327440, order book ID 158245) in Savosolar Oyj shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB