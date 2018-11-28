Infobip Scores Multiple Awards at Capacity Messaging & SMS Global Awards

LONDON, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Infobip, global communication platform for businesses, has won multiple awards at the 2018 Messaging & SMS Global Awards hosted by Capacity Media.

Infobip walked away as the big winner of the awards ceremony, acquiring four awards. The awards received were: Best Messaging API, Best Messaging Innovation-Carrier Solution, Best Anti-fraud Innovation, and Best SMS/A2P Provider for the EMEA region.

"These four awards present a true celebration of our dedication of building world class messaging solutions. We have proven to the industry that we are offering superior mobile messaging solutions to businesses globally where safety is always a top priority. Although leaders in our industry, we are constantly evolving, focusing on innovation enhancing our cloud communications platform further, always delivering to the needs of today's enterprises. I am incredibly proud of the Infobip teamwork, our wide range of talent within our company that contribute to the acknowledgement of these awards. It truly inspires us to continue pushing for new breakthroughs in mobile communications," said Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip.

The Messaging & SMS Global Awards unites international industry leaders to celebrate and acknowledge the high achievements within the Messaging and SMS eco system. Sophia Simpson, conference producer for Capacity Media, hosted the awards alongside Capacity deputy editor James Pearce.

"I'd like to congratulate all of our winners and thank you to all of those who submitted entries this year, we had some excellent submissions," said Sophia Simpson.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at any time and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people as well as simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 60 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.