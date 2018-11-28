

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) reported a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $94.9 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $100.2 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $1.01 billion from $0.98 billion last year.



Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $94.9 Mln. vs. $100.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 - $4.80



