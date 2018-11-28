

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound firmed against its major counterparts during the early European session on Wednesday.



The pound climbed to 1.2796 versus the dollar and 1.2775 against the franc, off its early lows of 1.2732 and 1.2712, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the pound advanced to a 2-day high of 145.57 and near a 2-week high of 0.8825, from its previous lows of 144.86 and 0.8868, respectively.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 147.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro and 1.29 against both the dollar and the franc.



