CloudMargin Named "Collateral Management and Optimisation Product of the Year" at Risk.net Markets Technology Awards 2019

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, creator of the world's first and only collateral and margin management solution native to the cloud, announced today that its platform has been named Collateral Management and Optimisation Product of the Year at the Risk.net Markets Technology Awards 2019. CloudMargin Chief Operating Officer Steven Marconi accepted the award at a ceremony last night in London during the magazine's flagship Risk Awards event.

The awards recognise the work of technology vendors in the derivatives, regulation and risk management markets. Award recipients were chosen by a panel of 11 judges selected by the editors of Risk.net, including nine technology experts and analysts and two members of the editorial team. This year's awards attracted more than 170 entries across 30 categories - an increase of nearly 50 percent over last year.

The award is the latest in a series of honours bestowed on the company this fall, in addition to more than a dozen awards in recent years for innovation and technology. Earlier this month, CloudMargin captured its third award from Custody Risk Magazine as Collateral Platform of the Year. Last week, RegTech Analyst named CloudMargin to its global RegTech 100 list for 2019, identifying the "world's most innovative technology solution providers that address the challenges of dealing with regulatory issues within financial services." And last month, CB Insights named the company to its 2018 Fintech 250, a list of the fastest growing fintech startups, representing a "prestigious group of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology."

CloudMargin CEO Steve Husk said: "Over the past year, we've focused on greatly enhancing our platform, expanding on our global hub and strengthening our product and procedures to accommodate the largest, most demanding financial institutions. It is truly gratifying to receive this award from Risk.net, as well as the other recognitions in the past couple of months. Clearly we have no intention of resting on our past successes but will continue to raise the bar to meet clients' changing needs in a challenging regulatory environment."

The CloudMargin platform is designed to scale up and down based on the number of collateral agreements, give clients ready access to best-in-breed solutions through a global collateral hub, and provide real-time data and processing that all parties can see simultaneously. It does this at a fraction of the cost of legacy technology, with constant automatic technology updates and functionality enhancements that enable all clients to benefit instantly without paying anything extra through the life of the contract.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin created the world's first cloud-based collateral management workflow tool, which has earned more than a dozen industry awards since 2015 for innovation and best-in-class technology. The firm's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is helping many of the leading financial institutions globally - including exchanges, brokerage firms, banks, asset management firms and insurance companies - meet time-critical regulatory deadlines and reduce costs associated with collateral requirements that are growing dramatically. CloudMargin bypasses many of the shortfalls of legacy, on-premise software, enabling clients to experience rapid implementation and access to robust and secure collateral management workflow software. For more information, visit www.cloudmargin.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/464866/CloudMargin_Logo.jpg