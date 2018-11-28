The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 29 November 2018. ISIN DK0061111572 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name Sydinvest Morningstar Global Markets Sustainability Leaders KL ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Abbr. name Sydinvest Morningstar Global Sustability ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID 162981 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name SYIMSTAR ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=701235