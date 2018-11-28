Epistem Ltd: Epistem completes board line up and launches new NGS service

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the Manchester based pre-clinical and clinical research services company announces the completion of its Board appointments. Benjamin Reed joins as Commercial Director. Ben was previously Pharmacogenomics Business Development Director at Epistem and now re-joins the company to lead the commercial team after 18 months at Primer Design, Limited, UK. Ben and James Fullerton-Batten (previously Finance Director, Concept Life Sciences) join the founder Executive Board members Julie Tudor (Operations Director) and Catherine Booth (CEO). The team are completed by Nick Ash (Non-Executive Chairman, formerly CEO Source BioScience plc) and Matt Pomroy (Non-Executive investor representative from Foresight Group).

Investment from the Foresight group in June 2018 enabled expansion of the research services, the first of which is launched in December 2018 - GCLP compliant Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) services. This compliments the established PCR and Array based platforms that provide biomarker, target discovery and personalised medicine information from very limited quantities of RNA and DNA (e.g from biopsies).

Dr. Catherine Booth, CEO, Epistem, commented: "I am looking forward to working with James and excited to welcome Ben back to lead the business team. We will continue to deliver high quality data to our customers, from often the most difficult sample types, using the latest technology. Small samples from biopsies or blood can be very precious - our proprietary upfront processing techniques, NGS capability and extensive Bioinformatics experience allow us to extract maximal information from every sample and allow customers to make the most informed decisions possible."



Notes for editors

About Epistem Ltd

Epistem is an established research service provider with headquarters in Manchester UK. Originally founded on ground-breaking research in epithelial stem cell biology, it has evolved into a dynamic and successful business providing research services for both pre-clinical and clinical development across several specialist therapeutic areas, including oncology, dermatology and gastro-intestinal