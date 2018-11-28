Presagis to Launch Worldwide Terrain Viewer Based on Unreal Engine

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presagis today announced ORB ViewR - a free, standalone application powered by Unreal Engine that gives users the ability to explore their worldwide synthetic terrains through photo-realistic renderings with round-earth support, and out-the-window views with the smooth, seamless performance inherent with gaming technology.

Presagis, a leader in simulation software and solutions, is demonstrating ORB ViewR at I/ITSEC, the world's largest modeling, simulation and training event (November 26-29, in Orlando Florida) at booth #2427.

Developed by Presagis, ORB ViewR will be publicly available in summer of 2019 at no cost.

"Presagis' expertise in processing geospatial data combined with cutting-edge gaming technology is breaking barriers in the modeling and simulation industry, and giving our customers - integrators, contractors, and governments - more options, more realism, and ultimately more immersion," says Jean-Michel Brière, President of Presagis.

Stéphane Blondin, Presagis' Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, agrees, "Gone will be the days of crossing fingers and hoping that your synthetic environment correlates properly. Our customers will no longer need to rely on expensive software or hardware systems to view and explore their content. They will now have the ability to more easily view and validate their days and weeks of work."

Whereas gaming applications typically embed their content, ORB ViewR is able to stream massive amounts of data from an external host. From Megacities to the One World Terrain, users will be able to interactively view, explore, and validate entire synthetic environments - regardless of size or density - with exceptional paging performance.

Initially, ORB ViewR will support OpenFlight, MetaFlight, and Open Geospatial Consortium Common Database (OGC CDB) formats, but Presagis anticipates that more formats, platforms and functionality will be available in the future.

"Our vision to bring more tools, richer assets, and, of course more capabilities to the market will be announced in 2019," adds Brière.

ORB ViewR will be provided free of charge as a ready-to-use software executable.

If you would like to learn more, and be alerted when ORB ViewR is released, please visit: www.presagis.com/ORB

About Presagis

Presagis is a global leader providing commercial modeling, simulation and embedded software solutions to the aerospace, defense and security, and critical infrastructure markets. Presagis combines an open simulation development framework with expert professional services to help customers streamline development workflows, reduce project risks, and deliver game-quality immersive simulations. Presagis is also at the forefront of avionics software design for certifiable cockpit displays. The company serves hundreds of customers worldwide, including many of the world's most respected organizations such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, BAE Systems, and CAE. For more information, visit www.presagis.com.

For further information, please contact Nathalie Lavigueur, Marketing Communications Manager,

Tel: +1 438 862-4706, E-Mail: Nathalie.Lavigueur@presagis.com