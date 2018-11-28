Expansion of Duco continues with a new technical and services hub in Wroclaw. Duco will tap into the city's rich talent base in response to strong demand for the firm's self-service data quality and reconciliation solutions.

Duco, the global provider of enterprise data quality and reconciliation services, today announced that it had officially opened new offices in Wroclaw, Poland. The new office, headed by Aleksandra Mlodecka, will support the rapidly growing demand for Duco's services, ensuring customers globally receive Duco's superior level of customer service.

Wroclaw is the latest office to open amid rapid growth and adoption of Duco's self-service, data agnostic platform. Duco is used by financial institutions all over the world to accelerate data quality transformation programs, and to solve a range of data integrity and reconciliation challenges across multiple departments. The Wroclaw office will comprise IT development, technical operations, global services, customer success, as well as finance and administration resources.

"At Duco, our goal is to make managing data easy," said Christian Nentwich, Founder and CEO. "We have seen significant demand for our services and solutions and needed a strong talent base to support our rapid growth. We are excited to have opened another office and to welcome Aleksandra as our Country Manager. She has an impressive track record and we look forward to benefiting from her expertise as we build out our new offices in Wroclaw."

Phil Jeffery, Vice President of Engineering, commented, "We are innovators and are focused on leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to solve long-standing data problems that have traditionally suffered from manual and legacy point solutions. Wroclaw has emerged as one of Europe's most important financial support centres. We were drawn to its strong base of technical and financial expertise as we continue to help clients improve data quality while automating operational processes."

Julian Trostinsky, Vice President of Global Client Services, added, "In response to the ever-growing data quality challenges and backlog of reconciliations continuously increasing within the financial industry, Wroclaw is the perfect location to set up a dedicated, talented global services team to provide world class service and support our growth trajectory."

About Duco

Duco's mission is to make managing data easy. Financial services firms rely on us to reduce costs and dramatically improve efficiency in reconciliation and other data quality controls. Our self-service, cloud-based tools empower users to aggregate, normalise and reconcile any type of data on demand. Customers are live in 24 hours, with results in 7 days and tangible business value in 30 days. Headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Luxembourg, Edinburgh, Wroclaw and Singapore, Duco's customers include global banks, brokers, asset managers, exchanges and middle and back office outsourcers. For more information go to www.du.co.

