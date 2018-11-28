Eye Examination Equipment Market Size Worth $8.8 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global eye examination equipment market size is expected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of eye-related disorders is anticipated to drive the demand for advanced ophthalmic treatment procedures over the forecast period.

Growing global geriatric population is another factor propelling the optometry/eye examination equipment market. According to U.S. Census Bureau published on June 2017, the total population aged 65 and older in the U.S. increased to 49.2 million in 2016, accounting for 15.2% of the total population, from 35 million in 2000, which represented only 12.0% of the total population. Mounting cases of age-related disorders including glaucoma, cataracts, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are likely to stoke the growth of the market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Growing prevalence of eye diseases and influx of technologically advanced ophthalmic devices are anticipated to boost the growth of the optometry/eye examination equipment market over the forecast period

Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems are expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the coming years, owing to rising penetration of B-Scan ultrasound

Hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share in the market in 2017, owing to rising ophthalmic surgical procedures in hospitals

North America held the dominant share in the optometry/eye examination equipment market in 2017, due to presence of well-established healthcare setting and treatment facility, surging demand for technologically advanced healthcare products, and favorable reimbursement facilities.

held the dominant share in the optometry/eye examination equipment market in 2017, due to presence of well-established healthcare setting and treatment facility, surging demand for technologically advanced healthcare products, and favorable reimbursement facilities. The market in Asia Pacific , especially Japan and India , are estimated to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period due to increasing investments in the healthcare sector. In Feb 2017 , the Japan government invested USD 500 million to build a new eye hospital in order to fulfil the vision 2020 approach by WHO.

, especially and , are estimated to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period due to increasing investments in the healthcare sector. In , the government invested to build a new eye hospital in order to fulfil the vision 2020 approach by WHO. Some of the key companies present in the market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG; Bausch & Lomb Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.; Novartis AG; NIDEK CO.; LTD; and Canon

Grand View Research has segmented the global optometry/eye examination equipment market report on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Optometry/Eye Examination Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Optical coherent tomography scanners (OCT) Ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems Ophthalmic A-Scan Ultrasound Ophthalmic B-Scan Ultrasound Corneal topography systems Slit lamps Tonometer Ophthalmoscopes Perimeters/visual field analyzers Fundus cameras Autorefractors and Keratometers (phoropters) Others

Optometry/Eye Examination Equipment End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Clinics Others

Optometry/Eye Examination Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



