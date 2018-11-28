

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $188.5 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $194.6 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $246.5 million or $2.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $2.02 billion from $1.92 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $246.5 Mln. vs. $229.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.17 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.34 -Revenue (Q2): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.00 - $8.20 Full year revenue guidance: $7.9 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX