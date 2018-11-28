WeDo Technologies Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Capturing the Highest Shares in the CSP Revenue Assurance Market

WeDo Technologies is the market share leader in global revenue and financial assurance markets

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28. 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the overall global communications service provider (CSP) revenue assurance market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes WeDo Technologies with the 2018 Global Market Leadership Award. The company established a lead in global market share for both CSP revenue and financial assurance markets by catering to a customer base of more than 200 CSPs. Furthermore, WeDo has reengineered its already successful solutions for the cloud, increasing its potential addressable market and application scope.

WeDo's solutions are based on its RAID Risk Management platform, which is available as an on-premises solution as well as a cloud solution. It is comprised of the RAID Revenue Assurance, RAID Fraud Management, and RAID Business Assurance modules. Each of these solutions has clearly defined roles, for instance, Revenue Assurance keeps revenue from being lost; Fraud Management helps reduce unreimbursed costs; and WeDo's other solutions focus on helping CSPs enhance revenue or decrease costs in order to widen margins.

"As a modular platform, RAID gives CSPs the flexibility to purchase only the services they require and scale them up as needed. Additionally, Revenue Assurance enables CSPs to reduce revenue leakage, improve margins, and generate more earnings by enriching the customer experience and lowering customer churn," said Brian Cotton, Frost & Sullivan's Global Practice Leader for ICT. "Meanwhile, RAID Fraud Management offers CSPs functionalities such as visibility, automation, flexibility, and scalability to protect dynamic telecom environments against sophisticated fraud threats."

The RAID platform presents users with a number of key capabilities, including data collection, extraction, transformation, and load, wherein it garners data from various sources, stores it in a database, and employs complex event processing to analyze it. It also includes a unified validation engine (UVE), which is a collection of software that enables CSPs to explicitly define, analyze, execute, audit, and maintain a variety of business "rules" via graphic modeling. These rules can then be combined with its analytical capabilities, which are supported by machine-learning and artificial intelligence technologies.

"Another notable strategy of the company is its emphasis on user experience, and in line with this vision, it has redesigned RAID's dashboarding and reporting features," noted Cotton. "WeDo's product enhancements, along with greater acceptance of cloud-enabled solutions in both the financial assurance and the overall revenue assurance markets, is expected to entrench the company deeper in the market and position it for greater growth."

Founded in 2001, WeDo Technologies is the global market leader in Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management through Risk Management software solutions.

WeDo Technologies provides software and expert consulting to Telecom Operators and Communication Service Providers worldwide. Currently we count with over 200 customers, spread across 108 countries, with a network of 600+ highly-skilled professional experts. Our offices are geographically spread in the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific; Middle East, Africa, Central and South America. WeDo Technologies' software analyzes large quantities of data allowing to monitor, control, manage and optimize processes, ensuring revenue protection and risk mitigation. With over 200 customers - including some of the world's leading blue chip organizations - WeDo Technologies has long been recognized as the constant innovator in assuring the success of its customers along a journey of continuous transformation.

