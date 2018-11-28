Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of theircompetitor analysis framework for an online grocery store.The client is a well-known online grocery store in the United States with over 12,000 associates. Despite having a revenue structure of $27 billion, the client was lacking a suitable competitor analysis model to drive their growth across emerging economies. The prime aim of the company was to gain an in-depth understanding of the competitors, their services, and efficiently analyze their current and future market share within the industry space.

The online grocery industry is witnessing a surge in its market after a long period of time. Factors such as peoples' affinity for the internet and availability of new broadband and mobile internet connections has helped the online retail services to bloom once again. Though the percentage of consumers shopping from the online grocery store is not very high, the current market trends are in favor of the online retail marketers and the industry is expected to grow prominently over the next five years. Therefore, retailers are leveraging the benefits of a competitor analysis framework to outsmart the global competition by analyzing competitors' strategies and tactics.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "With the help of a competitor analysis framework, organizations can outsmart the global competition by capturing and tracking the current state of the market."

Infiniti Research's competitor analysis framework helped the client to gain an in-depth overview of their competitors. This helped them evaluate the growth potential of new markets and gauge the competitive landscape within the online grocery market. Moreover, it offered an analysis of current and future market shares of the online grocery store within the industry space. Additionally, the company was able to predict its current market position and compare that to their competitors.

Infiniti Research's competitor analysis framework helped the client to:

Evaluate the growth potential of new markets.

Gauge the competitive landscape within the online grocery market.

Infiniti Research's competitor analysis framework offered predictive insights on:

Understanding market competitiveness.

Gaining comprehensive acumens in their strengths and weaknesses.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

