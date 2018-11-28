NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 27 November 2018 were: 173.48p Capital only 175.41p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 125,000 ordinary shares on 26th November 2018, the Company has 69,099,044 ordinary shares in issue, including 31,262,261 which are held in treasury.