Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast has chosen the Agilysys Visual One property management system to improve efficiency in its operation and help drive increased revenue.

The Grand Central Hotel is the seventh hotel in the Hastings Hotels portfolio. The leading hotel group, named best luxury hotel group in Ireland, uses Visual One in all its properties to run hotel operations. Belfast's newest, tallest and largest hotel, The Grand Central Hotel, is situated at the heart of Belfast, has 300 luxurious bedrooms and suites and a variety of unique dining and bar options onsite. For the high-profile Grand Central Hotel, Hastings Hotels Group required a property management system that could ensure a top of the line guest experience and again chose Agilysys Visual One.

"While we have just opened our seventh property-the Grand Central Hotel, we have been working with Agilysys for 11 years. We find it a forward-thinking company committed to developing their product in an ever-expanding digital world which is helping to transform our business," said Pamela Shaw, group IT manager of Hastings Hotels. "The relationship we have with Agilysys helps make the interaction with third party suppliers a more seamless customer journey. The system gives us access to all our customer data in one secure central platform allowing us to share preferences across the group and deliver a personalized experience to the guest on each visit."

Visual One PMS is a comprehensive and fully integrated property management system that offers a wide range of features and functionality, including front office operations, guest history, housekeeping, reservations management and more. Its user-friendly interface is laid out in a logical and understandable format with quick-feature icons and drag-and-drop capabilities. The software, which runs on a Microsoft SQL Server database, has modules for accounting, activities, club management, comp accounting, condo accounting, guest marketing, sales and catering and spa management.

"We are pleased to further our growth in EMEA, a strategic and important initiative for our company across a market we see tremendous opportunity in," said James Slatter, managing director, EMEA at Agilysys. "We are excited to further our partnership with Hastings Hotels and help them drive revenue at their magnificent new property in Belfast. The fully-integrated Visual One property management solution meets the highest standard of the world's most luxurious resorts. We are confident it will streamline operations and help deliver an exceptional guest experience at The Grand Central Hotel."

