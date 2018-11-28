sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,63  Euro		+0,41
+2,88 %
WKN: 913094 ISIN: US00847J1051 Ticker-Symbol: PS3 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILYSYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGILYSYS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGILYSYS INC
AGILYSYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGILYSYS INC14,63+2,88 %